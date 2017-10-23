£5,000 boost to sensory project

A special school in Boston is one step closer to creating a sensory room for its pupils - thanks to a £5,000 grant.

John Fielding Special School has been raising money to purchase special equipment and refurbish a room for its use - at a cost of £23,000.

The Medlock Charitable Trust in Boston has now boosted their funds by £5,000.

The school currently has a sensory room that was devised nine years ago and fundraised for internally. But the school says the equipment is now in ‘a poor state of repair’.

A spokesman for the school said: “Many items have had to be removed completely.

“The space requires complete refurbishment and the purchase of new bespoke sensory equipment.”

Karen Smith, head of site, added: “We are very grateful to The Medlock Trust for this funding.

“Our staff and volunteers have already worked so hard to raise over £5,000 themselves, now with this boost from Medlock, we are on a running total of £10,069.

“We now need a final push to reach our goal of £23,000 in order to make a huge difference to our pupils.”

Pupils at the school can range in age from two-19 years and all have severe learning difficulties. Some also have an autistic spectrum disorder, epilepsy, a physical disability, sensory impairment, medical needs and/or a communication difficulty.