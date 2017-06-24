£600k project will reveal local heritage

A £600,000 project helping volunteers discover more about the county’s historic landscape is coming to Freiston Shore.

The Layers of History project, launched in February, includes training events developed for people interested in learning about archaeology.

Beverley Gormley, Heritage Lincolnshire’s senior project officer said: “Freiston Shore has a fascinating history, from a thriving seaside resort to coastal battery and more recently a RSPB nature reserve.

“We are looking for enthusiastic volunteers to uncover the area’s hidden histories, learn new landscape archaeology skills, meet new people and get out and about in the countryside.”

The project is supported by the Heritage Lottery Fund, Lincolnshire County Council, West Lindsey District Council, the Armed Forces Community Covenant, the Lincolnshire Wolds Countryside Service and Bergne-Coupland charity.

Information: 01529 461499 or visit www.heritagelincolnshire.org/layers