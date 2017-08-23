£60k refurbishment work at Blackfriars

There will be bums on new seats this week as Blackfriars Theatre and Arts Centre, in Boston, has opened following the completion of about £60,000 worth of refurbishment work, including removing old chairs.

Blackfriars Theatre, in Spain Lane, has undergone a complete revamp, with new seats installed, carpets, and the upgrading of the light and sound systems.

This includes 214 new chairs and upgrading the sound and lighting box structure.

This follows the start of the refurbishment project in 2015.

David Grant, a trustee at Blackfriars, said: “We are delighted to have completed the installation of all new seats in the auditorium.

“We wanted to extend the room that we had, and have moved all seats forward by three inches. This will give audience members more leg room.”

While refurbishing seats, it seemed fitting to also look at other areas within the theatre.

As well as enjoying the new seats, there is also the opportunity to sponsor a seat.

One of these, J9, is in loving memory of Jeff Ashberry, who regularly visited Blackfriars.

David said: “It is a wonderful way to support the theatre and what we do.”

The theatre now has plans for future work.

David said: “Our next big project is to look into installing a lift to access the first floor rooms and bar along with the upper auditorium door.”