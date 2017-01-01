£7,000 for community centre

A 35-year-old kitchen at a community centre near Boston is set for a revamp thanks to a £7,000 donation from supermarket giant Asda.

The sum has been released for Old Leake Community Centre by Asda’s charitable, grant-making arm, the Asda Foundation.

It fills a shortfall in funding needed for the project.

The donation followed an application by Alison Willetts, a committee member for the centre, with the support of Stephen Bromby, community champion at Asda’s Boston store.

Alison runs Inspire Lincs, a charity based at the centre which helps young adults with learning disabilities develop life skills, including communication, maths, English and cooking. She holds a monthly Inspire Lincs lunch club for elderly, lonely and vulnerable people.

Alison made the application to the Asda Foundation while also requesting funds for a festive party for the club.

She received £300 for the occasion – thought to be the first-ever community Christmas lunch in Old Leake.

Alison said the village was left ‘buzzing’ from the event and plans are already underway for a follow-up next year.

The £7,000 donation to help towards the cost of the kitchen’s refurbishment was presented at the party, which was attended by more than 100 people

Mr Bromby, who helped on the day, said: “You could hear what the donation means by the response in the room. One chap had tears in his eyes.

“It’s great to see the village – and people from neighbouring villages – coming together at the festive time of year and it’s brilliant to know it’s going to be easier for them next year when they get their new kitchen thanks to the Asda Foundation.

“The lunch club is a great idea to combat loneliness and isolation and remind people in rural areas like this that they’re not alone.”