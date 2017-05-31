£700k grant to turn up the heat at school

A Boston school has a ‘degree’ of excitement following a £700,000 grant to completely replace a heating system and carry out roof repairs.

Boston Grammar School has been successful in a bid to the Education Funding Agency to get the money – of which £450,000 will go towards replacing the old heating system.

Head teacher John McHenry said the school was ‘over the moon’ to have been successful.

“This is an important step for the school in terms of improving infrastructure and has been needed for a few years.

“At the moment it goes from one extreme to another – if it’s not on its cold and if it is on it’s at full blast.”

The new heating system will give the school more control over the temperature of the building.

A statement on the school’s website said: “This will make our working environment more pleasant, efficient and environmentally friendly.

“Such significant investment should also be seen as a vote of confidence in the school and can only reap benefits for everyone at the school.

“The current heating system is obsolete and no longer fit for purpose.

“After the works are completed we can expect more control over the temperature around the main school, something which has been sadly lacking up to now.”

The work will begin this week and is set to continue until mid-September.

Aside from the heating and roof repairs, the school has also made improvements to the main hall and a new outdoor canopy stretching across the width of the canteen.

The canopy has been paid for by the Old Bostonian Association while outside benches have been purchased for the school by the Parent Teacher Association.

Lighting in the school is also set to be converted to LED in a bid ‘to significantly reduce the school’s impact on our environment and reduce costs in the long-term’.