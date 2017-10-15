A glimpse into the future for school pupils

Members of an after-school club at the Giles Academy, in Old Leake, donned hard hats and high visibility jackets for a real-life lesson in engineering.

Pupils from Years Nine, 10, and Sixth Form visited the Lindum housing development in Meadow Way, also in Old Leake.

Pupils admiring the building site as part of their visit. EMN-170610-094737001

Steven Davison heads up Giles Futures, an after-school club to help students with future career prospects.

He described the visit as ‘an amazing experience’ for club members, adding it gave them the chance to ‘reflect on what they’ve learned in the classroom and see it in action’.

“It makes it real for them,” he added.

Youngsters were given a tour of the development, went on to scaffolding, met some of the team working on the site, and were able to ask questions about job opportunities.

Framework manager Jo Holmes said: “Site visits such as this help to raise awareness of potential career opportunities in the construction industry.”

The pupils – who are all studying engineering – also learnt about health and safety on a construction site, and the value of personal protection equipment, such as hard hats and gloves.

Pupil Sam Edwards, 13, said: “It’s good to see how they put up the buildings and find out how they do it so fast.”

Another pupil Ethan Steele, 13, said: “I enjoyed finding out about all the different health and safety issues.”