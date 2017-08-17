A-LEVELS: Boston College celebrates 100 per cent pass rate

Boston College students have achieved a 100 per cent pass rate across all 12 subjects - against a national average of 98.1 per cent.

A massive 45 per cent of students achieved grades A* to B.

Boston College pupils.

More than 60 per cent of our students completing BTEC Extended Diplomas have achieved a distinction profile and 31 have triple distinctions or distinction stars, the equivalent of three A or A* graded A-levels.

Principal at Boston College Amanda Mosek said: “We are delighted to have once again achieved a 100% pass rate for A-levels. Our students have worked so hard and it is very rewarding to see them getting the results they deserve and moving on to the next stage in their lives.

“Those students studying on technical and professional courses have also performed extremely well and we are very proud of all our brilliant students.”

Ashlyn Parram, from Boston, was one of the many students who successfully achieved the grades needed to secure a place at her first choice university. Ashlyn achieved an A* in Sociology, an A in Communication and Culture and a C in English Literature.

She will go on to study Sociology at Birmingham University after a gap year.

Speaking about her results she said “Wow! I’m very happy, I just can’t believe it! I’ve received really good support from the College, there are more options here than at school.”

Spalding student Aiden Reeve was thrilled with his A* in Sociology, A in Psychology and B in English Literature. Also taking a gap year, Aiden is hoping to study Psychology with Criminology at City University of London with the aim of joining the Metropolitan Police. Commenting on his results Aiden said “I didn’t expect these results, I’m really happy!”

Following on from their good news, students are now looking forward to the next stage of their lives, either at university, Boston College, or employment.

The college is due to hold an information event next Thursday (August 24), from 1pm-4pm and its enrolment event is on Thursday, August 31, 2-8pm.