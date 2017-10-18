A McFlurry of ‘yes’ votes for service station

Plans for a roadside service area, including a new McDonalds restaurant and Starbucks branded coffee shop, have been approved by councillors.

The application for the site on the Sutterton Roundabout along the A16, made by Lindum Group, also includes a truck stop which is proposed to be managed by Trucking World and a filling station under Shell branding.

An indicative layout of the site submitted to Boston Borough Council.

Councillors unanimously granted the plans last Monday including a number of conditions.

In a report before the councillors, officers concluded that the development ‘would provide a significant development on this open countryside site’.

They said: “The development as a whole and the separate McDonalds restaurant and the petrol filling station (and associated coffee shop) elements have been considered in the light of the requirement for retail and flooding sequential tests and the site is considered to offer greater potential for this development over other sites in the vicinity.”

A supporting information document from Lindum says the proposed restaurant is expected to employ more than 65 full and part time staff, primarily from the local area.

It said: “The proposed development will make an important contribution to roadside service provision on what is a prominent and busy junction on the local road network.

“Both the A16 and A17 roadways are important routes in this area of Lincolnshire with the development providing a much needed facility for truck and car users alike.

“The scheme has been put together to help meet an identified shortfall of service provision for truck drivers in this area of the county and would provide a tangible benefit to the local economy alongside the road users the development has been designed to accommodate.”

A similar site already sits opposite the proposed development and features a Little Chef and Burger King, with adjacent filling station.

Access to the new development would reportedly be from the A17, with an exit onto the A16 – both of these would be left turn only.

Objections were received from a number of nearby properties, including the existing businesses.

Twelve councillors were present for the planning meeting, with all voting for the plans.