The A52 near Kirton Holme is closed following a three-vehicle collision this afternoon (Friday).

Slow traffic has been reported both ways between the B1192 Station Road and Fenhouses Drove due to the incident.

A police spokesman said they had been called to the collision, which involved two vans and a Volkswagon Polo, at 12.25pm.

They said it was a minor injury only and the road had been closed while the vehicles were recovered.