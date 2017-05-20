Academy takes ‘swift action’ after report

A Boston school has been praised for its ‘swift action’ in correcting problems which led to a schools watchdog saying it ‘required improvement’ at the end of last year.

Haven High Academy, in Marian Road, was given the grading across the board by Ofsted in December,after previously having a good rating.

However, the first monitoring inspection to the academy by Her Majesty’s inspector (HMI) Simon Hollingsworth has led to praise for the school.

Head of Academy Ellie Hextall said: “We are delighted that HMI commended the academy for the swift action that has been taken in respect of the areas for improvement.”

In his report, Mr Hollingsworth said: “You and your senior leaders have taken swift action to respond to the areas for improvement that inspectors identified at the previous inspection.”

He praised the school for hiring six new staff members including an attendance officer and a maths specialist.

He also praised new systems for recording progress and increased expectations.

The school’s work with external organisations such as the Lincolnshire Teaching School Alliance and other local establishments is also praised for helping staff to improve.

Adrian Reed, the chief executive of the Witham Academies Federation, which oversees the school, thanked senior and middle leaders and governors for ‘putting into place appropriate strategies and for creating the additional capacity of new appointments to rapidly improve outcomes for Haven students’.