Air ambulance called to heart patient near Boston

An air ambulance from Cambridgeshire landed east of Boston this morning (Thursday) to help a seriously ill heart patient.

Magpas doctors Steve Corry-Bass and Dr Vijayasankar, and paramedic Ollie Robinson, were called to treat a man in his 50s who had gone into cardiac arrest.

The team assisted in giving advanced life support to the man before airlifting him to Lincoln County Hospital. He was in a serious condition upon arrival at hospital.

The helicopter was manned by chief pilot Richard Eastwood and crew member Lee Kennedy.

An East Midlands Ambulance Service paramedic crew were also in attendance.

The air ambulance team were alerted shortly before 9am today.