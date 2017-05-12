Almost 45 people apply for 15 jobs at new supermarket

A new supermarket in Boston saw almost 45 people queue up to compete for just 15 jobs last week – with more than 100 CVs sent in.

The new roles will be created when Mint opens at its new site on Boston Shopping Park

Prospective employees were interviewed at Fydell House, in South Square.

Mint operations manager David Lambert said: “We had a very productive and really enjoyable recruitment day,” said David Lambert, Operations Manager at mint.

“Forty-four people came along on the day and we’ve also had nearly 100 CVs emailed to us. We had some very strong candidates and we’re confident we’ll have our team up to full strength very soon.

“We are receiving applications from a wide, culturally diverse range of applicants, including British, Lithuanian and Polish. We’re delighted with this response from the residents of Boston as we believe our workforce can reflect the cultural make-up of the area.”

More details have now been revealed about the official opening of the new store.

In what will be one of his first official engagements, Boston’s Mayor Elect, Councillor Bernard Rush, will officially declare Mint open at 12 noon on Saturday, May 27.

Mint claims to be a ‘new concept in supermarkets, offering a British aesthetic and high-quality branded products at an affordable price’.

Mr Lambert said the company has big ambitions and the Boston store is the first in a planned chain of mint supermarkets across the UK.