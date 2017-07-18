Animal reading challenge for kids

Boston Library has set an animal reading challenge for children during the school summer holidays.
Youngsters are encouraged to sign up at the launch of the initiative from 9am on Saturday. Aimed as readers aged five-11 years, the challenge is to read six books in six weeks. There is also an ‘Animal Agents’ craft activity taking place on the day and a starter pack for those who sign up. For more details drop into the library.
