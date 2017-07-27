Animal TV presenter Michaela Strachan to appear at wildlife park

TV star Michaela Strachan will be at Lincolnshire Wildlife Park in Friskney, this Saturday, July 29, to help officially open the attraction.

The wildlife presenter will be joined by Lord Lieutenant of Lincolnshire and park patron Toby Dennis for the ribbon-cutting at 2pm. It will formally mark the change in name of the park, having previously been known as the National Parrot Sanctuary.

The ribbon-cutting will also introduce the park’s tiger conservation programme TIGALIVE.

Both events are being held to mark International Tiger Day – an annual worldwide event to raise awareness of the urgent plight of tigers.

The day will include performances by Michaela of her Really Wild Adventures, an interactive family show based on her book of the same title.

Other attractions will include tiger-themed dance sessions from Fiction Dance, Jungle Book shows from Skegness’ Neverland Theatre and Arts Centre, workshops with Mr Fips Wonder Circus, and animal demonstrations.

Entry to the park is half price for the day only.