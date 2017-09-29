Annual festive appeal returns

The latest shoe box appeal run by the Rotary Club of Boston St Botolph has launched.

The annual scheme gives people in the Boston area the chance to spread some festive joy to families in need in Eastern European countries.

People are encouraged to collect a shoebox from St Botolph’s Church (The Stump) and fill it with gifts, before returning it to the church with £2 attached to help pay for transport costs.

Boxes can be marked to indicate the type of gifts they contain and the recipients best suited to them, for example, baby, child, teenager.

Shoeboxes should be returned by Friday, November 3.

Speaking on the value of the scheme, Rotarian John Wright said: “I think our slogan works quite well, it’s ‘spreading a little happiness’.”

Fellow Rotarian Ivan Simpson said: “For many of them (the recipients), it will be their only Christmas present.”

The scheme turns 20 in 2017 and on average sees about 300 boxes sent out each year to disadvantaged families.