A charity football match tonight (Monday) will aim to raise money in aid of Pancreatic Cancer UK.

The fifth annual Dickie Dales Memorial Cup, will see Leverton SFC and Benington FC clash from 6.30pm at Boston United’s York Street Stadium.

Entry by donation.

All proceeds will go to Pancreatic Cancer UK, a charity close to Leverton FC club after one of the team’s players tragically lost his mum to the disease.