Apology over state of verges

Wyberton Parish Council has apologised to residents over the state of the grass verges in its area.

This comes following criticism after Lincolnshire County Council decided to reduce some of its grass cutting to twice annually in a bid to save cash.

In a statement the parish council said: “Wyberton Parish Council would like to apologise to the residents of Wyberton regarding the state of the grass verges. We only became aware that grass cutting would become the responsibility of the parish council in March and specific areas were confirmed in April. From this point we have asked for three quotes, which is a requirement of the council by law. As a result of the high level of Public Liability insurance required many companies are not prepared to quote.

“The extra cost will have to be borne by the rate payers and therefore we are looking at the best value for money. In Boston borough, Wyberton is one of the few areas where the parish council have undertaken to source regular cuts – alternatively it would be cut twice a year by the county.”

The statement said the ‘criticism we have received from certain quarters is uncalled for’.

It concluded: “We ask that the residents bear with us as we resolve this in the most efficient and economical way.”