Appeal launched for Scout leaders following growth

A Boston based Scout organsiation is calling for more adults to join the community following a rise in youth membership,

Boston District Scouts has nine Scout groups, and two Explorer units, made up of 460 girls and boys between the ages of six and 17.

It is in the process of reopening the group that used to be based at Skirbeck.

To do this, the group needs more adults to form a committee and act as leaders.

Over the last five years, Boston District Scouts have seen a 25 per cent rise in youth membership, with the trend expected to continue.

In the same period, adult membership has risen by more than 100 per cent.

A spokesman said: “Through an exciting programme of activities, from kayaking to coding, we help boys and girls to develop the practical, employability and character skills they need to succeed in life.

“This is made possible by the efforts of more than 150,000 adult volunteers.”

To find out more, email dc@bostonscouts.org, or visit www.bostonscouts.org.uk