Appeal to finish wooden tribute

A woodcarving group is appealing for help to finish a tribute to Boston’s First World War fishermen.

The Boston and South Holland Wood Carvers is creating a five-sided model to honour the 51 fishermen who died, and 53 more who were kept as prisoners of war during the conflict.

It is understood that a special service badge was commissioned for trawlers and crews who were taken over by the Royal Navy for minesweeping duties after fishing activities were suspended.

They would like to incorporate this into the tribute, but have not seen the badge or image.

Colin Briggs from the group said: “We really need something to finish off this fifth panel.

“Get in touch if you have any ideas or information.”

If you have imagery reflective of the fishing trawler minesweepers or have information, call Colin on 01205 760086.

Once finished, work will then begin on a larger version to honour the centenary of the end of the First World War next November.