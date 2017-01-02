Application submitted for 40 homes in Bicker

Plans for up to 40 dwellings on land in Bicker have been submitted to Boston Borough Council.

The outline application, submitted by Mr and Mrs G. Barkwith, are for land to the east of St Swithins Close in the village.

In a statement submitted to the authority the applicants say the outline planning proposal will ‘address housing need within the district and provides needed family housing by providing modern, stylish, energy efficient homes at a price local people can afford’.

They say the development could have a ‘genuine prospect of evolving as an integral component of Bicker in years to come’.

For more information search the council’s planning portal for B/16/0463.