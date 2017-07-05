ARE YOU READY TO PARTY? Boston Borough Council confirms plans to ‘bring back Party in the Park’

Let’s party! Boston Borough Council has confirmed it is looking to bring back the popular annual Party in the Park event.

The event, said to be planned for 2018/19, was mentioned in a report on Central Park which went before Boston Town Area Committee on Wednesday.

Party in the Park stock

Following the meeting a council spokesman confirmed the authority was in ‘very early talks’ with a company who would look to stage a weekend festival in Peterborough and Boston in conjunction with the borough council– but said there were no further details at this stage.

They added: “If this goes ahead we can say that it will definitely be a ticketed event held in Central Park over the summer.

“If things don’t progress with this company we will still be looking at putting a similar event on ourselves, but possibly on a smaller scale.

“We hope that there will be public support for this event and we are able to bring back Party in the Park.”

Councillors have already welcomed the news.

Town centre portfolio holder Paul Skinner said he was ‘up for as many events as we can’ - although the authority still had ‘a limited budget’.

He said: “We are always looking for ways of promoting things that are not going to cost us money but that people are going to enjoy.

“There’s nothing like live music, is there?”

He added that events such as these help businesses and other income streams in the town.

Labour councillor Paul Gleeson, whose party members have campaigned for the return of the annual event in the past, also welcomed the event, saying the town ‘needed something during the summer when there’s lots of people’ saying it could encourage people into the town.

However, he expressed reservations on the price of tickets.

He said : “You can see why it has to be a ticketed event but I would hope we would be able to ensure ticket prices weren’t prohibitive.

He said he would like to see tickets within the price-range of the ‘average resident of Boston’.

He called on BTAC to look towards helping off-set the costs of the event,

In the end, however, he said it was ‘all part of making the event vibrant’.

The last Party in the Park was held in 2008 and was known to attract thousands of people to the centre of Boston during the many years it ran.

The report before BTAC laid out a number of plans for the coming year which will look to take place at Central Park, including:

l A beach event on August 3 and 4.

l A craft and picnic in the park event on August 9.

l A family fun sports day, planned for August 18.

l Story telling and picnic in the park on August 23.

l An outdoor cinema event on August 25 and 26.

l Oktober Festival on October 27 and 28.

l And an undated, Proms in the Park event.