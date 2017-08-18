Arrest follows report of man making threats with an axe

A man has been arrested after reports of ‘threats with an axe at a premises in Boston, today.

Lincolnshire Police confirmed they had recieved a report of a ‘man making threats with an axe in a premises on Freiston Road’ at 12.53pm.

The spokesman said enquiries are ongoing, but at this point officers had arrested a 49-year-old man.

Another man has gone to hospital with an injury to his hand but this is not thought to be a major injury.

Information to: 101 quoting incident 195 of August 18.