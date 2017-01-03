Assembly Rooms owner buys Boston’s Axe and Cleaver

The owner of the Assembly Rooms has confirmed they have taken ownership of Boston’s Axe and Cleaver and have said they hope to ‘bring it back to its former glory’.

Matthew Clark, the company director of ActivGroup, which oversees the running of the Assembly Rooms, told The Standard that formal handover of the West Street venue will take place this week and they are currently seeking the transfer of the premises licence.

He said: “The property has gone under invested for a great deal of time and therefore is work required to the property, in order to bring it back into use.

“Our priority is completing this before we engage in any further plans.

“We have a host of ideas for the premises and hope that our involvement and investment can bring it back to a former glory.

“That being said we will also be considering letting the property to third parties, who could too be successful from this historic and infamous drinking and entertainment house.”

The Axe and Cleaver closed its doors in October after 30 years of hosting live music.

Matt Clark took over the Grade II listed Assembly Rooms from Boston Borough Council in November 2012 after it was sold to him for £465,000.

He carried out a £1.25 million investment in the building and reopened it as a nightclub and town venue.