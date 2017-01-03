At last... A17 speed cameras to go live 10 months after they were put up

Speed cameras on a West Norfolk stretch of the A17, where a Kirton woman was killed in a crash more than a year ago, will finally be switched on next week.

Seven average speed cameras were put in place on the section of the road between Lynn and Sutton Bridge in February last year.

They include one on either side of the junction with Station Road, Terrington St Clement, where 21-year-old Laura Pesterfield was killed in a collision with a lorry in December 2015.

But they will only start catching drivers who flout the rules when they become operational next Monday, January 9.

Anne Pointin, Norfolk Police road safety and safety camera manager, admitted the delay, which she said was caused by hold-ups in securing power supplies, had been “frustrating.”

But she said anecdotal evidence suggested the cameras were already having an effect on drivers’ behaviour.

She said: “The public perception is it is starting to slow people down.”

The cameras were installed following a series of fatal collisions on the route in recent years, and amid growing calls for further safety measures.

Miss Pointin said: “This piece of road has double the national average for casualties on rural A class Roads, and the high accident severity is indicative of high traffic speeds.

“Thirty-five per cent of these casualties are motorcyclists and the new cameras are designed to capture both motor vehicles and motorcyclists.”

Lorne Green, Norfolk’s police and crime commissioner, said: “Road safety is a big concern for many of Norfolk’s residents, with excessive speed being one of the Fatal 4 factors which put road users at risk.

“Enforcement of the law, alongside sustained education and awareness, will help keep our county’s roads safer for all who use them, and speed cameras have an important role to play in that.”