Autumn curling on the agenda for association

The October meeting of the Lincolnshire Branch Royal Electrical and Mechanical Engineers (REME) Association will take place on Tuesday, October 3.

It will be held in the Drill Hall, in Main Ridge West, Boston, at 7.30pm.

On the programme is an autumn curling competition

All serving and past members of REME are welcome to attend.

For further details, call branch secretary Graham Matthews on 01754 874200 or email remelincs@gmail.com