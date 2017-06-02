Award for 45 years’ service

A member of Kirton Parish Council has been awarded the Freedom of the Parish after 45 years’ service on the authority.

Coun Richard Foster, 73, of Kirton End, was presented with the honour on Thursday at Kirton Town Hall.

It is the first time the distinction has been awarded in the parish.

Of receiving it, Coun Foster said: “I was very proud and very shocked.”

Coun Foster joined the council in 1972, attracted by the idea of being involved in village activities and seeing how local councils worked.

He would go on to act as chairman for several years.

He says he has enjoyed his time on the authority, adding he has ‘made some very good friends’ as a result.

He is pictured second from left with (from left) current chairman Coun Ian Turner, Mayor of Boston Coun Brian Rush, leader of Boston Borough Council Coun Michael Cooper, and Mayoress Jayne Rush during the presentation.

Coun Turner paid tribute to Coun Foster’s contributions, saying: “He has been of great service to the village over the years.”