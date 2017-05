Recognition has been given to Burgh le Marsh’s Mavis Stone for her efforts in the community.

Mavis has become the latest to receive Burgh le Marsh Town Council’s annual community service award.

It comes in light of almost five years’ contribution to the running of the Heritage Centre tea rooms.

She received the award at a service at the parish church, led by Father Terry and attended by mayor Coun Neil Cooper.

Pictured from left are Coun Neil Cooper, Mavis, and Skegness town crier Steve O’Dare.