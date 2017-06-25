Award of £2.5k for annual bike bonanza

An annual bike bonanza which attracts thousands of people to Boston has been awarded almost £2,500 for this year’s event and those to come.

Boston Bike Night has been awarded the sum – £2,499 to be exact – by Boston Big Local to help cover costs including insurance, safety barriers, and first aid support.

Boston Big Local is a group overseeing the spend in Boston of £1 million from the Big Lottery Fund.

Lincolnshire Community and Voluntary Support (LCVS) worked with Boston Bike Night to secure the funds and is also seeking to support it to find more volunteer marshals.

David Simpson, Boston Bike Night Committee chairman, said: “This grant gives us the comfort that we have got something in hand to cope with next year and takes off a lot of pressure.

“Without LCVS we would not have known about this funding and we are grateful to them, Boston Big Local and all of our sponsors.”

Richard Tory, Boston Big Local chairman, said: “[We]agreed to help fund this event as it is such an important part of the town’s social calendar, drawing in thousands of people of all backgrounds to experience a unique gathering of machines and their riders, in an atmosphere of openness and inclusivity.”

The 21st Boston Bike Night takes place from 6pm on Thursday, July 6.

To become a marshall, contact Boston Volunteer Centre, run by LCVS, on 01205 510888 ext 1 or via email on enquiry@lincolnshirecvs.org.uk