Awards celebrate Trust volunteers

Volunteers who help patients in NHS Hospitals across Lincolnshire have been recognised at an awards ceremony.

Pilgrim Hospital, in Boston, celebrates 372 years of combined volunteer service.

Eileen Daubney, 87, from Boston, has been given a Long Service Award by United Lincolnshire Hospitals NHS Trust (ULHT) for her nine years spent helping in the Oncology Suite at Pilgrim.

The hospital also held a ceremony to honour its volunteers.

Eileen supports patients who come into the day unit for cancer treatment.

Suite sister, Mandy Logue, said: “Everyone adores Eileen.

“She volunteers for us two days a week, along with Pat Hiley, another one of our fantastic volunteers.”

107 other volunteers were also honoured by ULHT.

ULHT Voluntary Services Manager Andy Tysoe said: “Volunteering is a rewarding experience and this long-term commitment is very humbling.”

For more on volunteering at ULHT call 01522 597838 or email voluntaryservices@ulh.nhs.uk