Awards Stump up surprise for town parish

Boston’s parish church has fought off the national Salvation Army - to claim a prize for its website’s accessibility.

Organisers at St Botolph’s Church say they are delighted to have taken home the trophy for the most accessible website in the Premier Digital Awards recently.

The awards are organised by Christian radio station Premier and were held at The Brewery, in London, on Saturday, November 4.

The Stump was also up against a number of organisations including Church Services TV, Marriage Matters, Friends International in Guildford and the Salvation Army – with the latter’s national group website coming runner-up.

Stump head verger Adam Kelk, who collected the award with the Rev Steve Holt, said it was a ‘wonderful occasion’ but said they were ‘shocked’ when their name was called out

He said: “We were absolutely delighted to be recognised with this award.

“It’s quite incredible that our parish website won against an international one. We’re just happy to have won it.”

The duo were also able to network with other Christian organisations at the event and were seated at the same table as the Church Times.

The 11th Premier Digital Awards ceremony, was hosted by gospel artist FaithChild alongside Premier presenter Maria Rodrigues.

Kevin Bennett, Chief Operations Officer at Premier, said: “The awards programme was established in 2007 to encourage more Christians to become actively involved in the digital arena, and to turn the spotlight on those who’d already managed to give a Christian flavour to internet communications.

“The world has changed beyond our imagination in the last 10 years, and this year’s winners are worthy examples of organisations which have kept pace with these developments in communicating the Christian message.”

To check out the winning website visit: https://parish-of-boston.org.uk/