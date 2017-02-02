Awards won after Chess impresses

An award-winning musical theatre group based in Boston have been presented with their latest accolades, including a national runner-up spot.

BOS Musical Theatre Group won Best Poster in the East Midlands in 2016 in an award scheme run by the National Operatic and Dramatic Association (NODA).

Member Stuart Bull designed the poster to promote the group’s musical, entitled Chess, which was performed in 2015.

It would go on to finish runner-up at the national level.

On his poster winning the award, Stuart said: “I am obviously chuffed.”

Chess also won the award for Best Musical in Area and was runner-up regionally.

Stuart added: “It is a great team with lots of decent people in the society.

“This is recognition of the hard work the whole team puts in to make it a success.”

These are merely the latest honours presented to the troupe. In the past three years, BOS Musical Theatre Group has won awards for four productions: Anything Goes, Jesus Christ Superstar, Rapunzel, and now Chess.