Baa-rgate shepherd and sheep artwork reinstalled - in steel

Bargate roundabout has had its new flock of sheep, shepherd and dog returned - this time in steel.

The artwork, originally displayed in wood, was the brainchild of the late Garth Isaac who, inspired by a similar installation of horses in Horncastle, wanted to commemorate the sheep fair which took place nearby and highlight the importance of the wool trade to Boston’s economic history.

Sheep installation on the Wide Bargate roundabout in Boston.

Jocelyn Lawman of Boston designed the sheep and shepherd, using the Lincolnshire longwools as inspiration.

Garth’s partner Richard Tupper was determined to see the project through and, with David Isaac of Johnsons of Boston, had the sheep made. There are now 13 figures installed.

Alison Fairman of Boston in Bloom said: “We are delighted that at last the sheep are here.

“The day was tinged with sadness remembering Garth, but what a lasting memorial to him.

“And thanks go to Vere Brothers who have been great supporters of Boston in Bloom.”

Sponsors also included , Ralph Ottey, Dudley Bryant, Cammacks and Jay Peck.