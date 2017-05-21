Barrie looks to keep the wheels turning at charity

Boston Community Transport, a registered charity that operates a community car scheme for the residents of the town, run by volunteer co-ordinators and drivers, has appointed a new chairman.

Well-known local businessman and Boston Borough councillor Barrie Pierpoint has joined the team.

He said: “I am delighted to have been approached to take on this exciting and challenging role for this worthwhile community transport scheme. I look forward to working with the other trustees in taking this scheme into the next stages of its development.”

The community car scheme offers a low-cost door-to-door service for people who are unable to access existing forms of transport, or where no alternative transport is available. The service can be used to visit the doctor, travel to a hospital, go to a social club, or even to an important appointment, which are either short or long journeys.

Drivers are happy to wait for clients and, where requested, provide assistance once they get to their destination – from helping them find their way around a hospital to stopping at a shop or chemist for them to pick up anything they need. Drivers get reimbursed.

Boston Community Transport is always seeking additional volunteer drivers and other volunteer support including trustees. If you are interested in a role contact Kevin Edwards on 01205 510888, or Barrie Pierpoint on 07720 406806.