Beer and cider festival in Boston raising funds for the Butterfly Hospice

Church Keys Wine Bar & Restaurant, in Church Street, is preparing for a weekend of music, real ale, and cider.

It will take place from Friday, August 25, to Sunday, August 27.

From 11am each day, there will be nine real ales and four ciders available, all priced at £2.50 per pint.

Friday evening will see a special secret act perform at 8pm, with The Vigilanties performing at 9pm.

Saturday will see Afterlife play at 5pm, with Hooch is Crazy at 7pm and The Black Pill st 9pm.

Music on Sunday will be provided by Liam NB, Drake Hunter, Riley, Nathan Darwood and Kings and Bears, with other musicians and bands yet to be announced.

For details, search for Church Keys Wine Bar & Restaurant on Facebook.

There will be donation buckets around the building for people to dig deep in aid of The Butterfly Hospice, in Boston.