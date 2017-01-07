‘Best gift ever’ with birth of babies

Christmas has been an extra special time for families in the Boston area thanks to the arrival of some very special presents!

Esme Brocklesby, was born at 5.36pm, to mum Sophie Brocklesby, 25, of Kirton.

Christmas day baby Scott Thomas Hodds with parents Amy Holmes and Kel Hodds ANL-170201-130455001 ANL-170201-130455001

She weighed 6lb 4oz.

Sophie said: “It was really brilliant.

“I was only an hour-and-a -half in labour.

“It feels absolutely perfect to have a child born on Christmas Day.”

She praised the staff at Pilgrim, saying: “They were absolutely brilliant. I couldn’t fault them.”

Esme was one of three babies born at Pilgrim Hospital on Christmas Day.

Amy Holmes, 30, and partner Kel Hodds, 34 had their first baby, Scott Thomas Hodds, at 5.30pm.

Scott weighed 7lb 7.5oz.

Amy was born in Boston and lived there until she was about six and then lived in Algarkirk until she was 16.

Kiera Jarvis was born weighing 6lb 1oz to proud parents Alison, 36 and Robert, 33, of Skegness.

Alison, who gave birth at 12.44pm, told The Standard: “It was a fantastic surprise and the best Christmas present ever.

“The staff were absolutely wonderful, you couldn’t have been better looked after.”