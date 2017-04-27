Big Local group outlines two year £248k plan

The group tasked with allocating a £1 million award given to Boston in 2012 has announced how it will spend £248,000 over the next two years.

The town was given the £1 million award from the Local Trust’s Big Local scheme in 2012, and since then it has been under the care of the Boston Big Local.

It has already organised a number of projects under four themes it has decided to focus on, including a beach day, a pancake day, and new play equipment swim sessions.

Now, it has announced the next stage of spending across the four themes.

Boston Big Local chairman Richard Tory said: “Boston Big Local has now reached the third year of a ten year project.

“In the first two years we funded and supported a wide range of great activities that have helped to bring about positive changes in the area.

“This was made possible through the strong links we have forged with local delivery partners.

The group has been consulting on its plans for the past six months and the plan has now been approved by the Local Trust, which runs the Big Local project nationally.

“Our continuing aim is to fund activities that meet local needs based on four themes: improving health and wellbeing; creating a more attractive environment; building community spirit; and encouraging enterprise,” said Mr Tory.

“We are very pleased that the plan has been approved by the Local Trust.

“We can now get on and work with our delivery partners to put the agreed activities into action for the benefit of Boston residents.”

A report on the Boston Big Local website outlines how the money will be spent over the next two years as follows:

l £49,430 on improving health and wellbeing, including £12,000 on affordable transport over one year, £12,700 over two years on aqua physical classes and an interschool triathlon event.

l £71,030 on ‘creating a more attractive environment’, including £19,000 over two years on ‘enhancing horticultural displays’ and a similar amount on improving and increasing play opportunities.

l £76,030 on ‘building community spirit’, including £23,000 over two years on ‘raising personal responsibility and citizenship and raising corporate/business responsibility’, £15,600 over two years on a two-day summer beach event,£4,000 supporting the Boston Marathon and £24,000 of smaller grants up to £1,000 awarded three times a year.

l £32,030 on ‘encouraging enterprise’ including £10,000 over two years operating a ‘Fit 4 Your Future’ programme and £11,030 over two years on ‘promoting good news stories using the full range of communication channels’.

Read the full report by visiting http://bostonbiglocal.co.uk/plan-2/