Big steps to help charity

It was a full house when walkers from Roman Bank Bingo in Skegness set off on a sponsored walk to raise funds for the children’s charity Variety.

The event was run as part of the fundraising for Variety done by all the Majestic clubs.

Katie Crane, one of the organisers, was delighted to report raising £533.50.

She said: “All the Majestic clubs raise money for Variety every year and this was an event as part of the fundraising.

“Thirty-five walkers completed the course, receiving medals and certificates.

They walked from Roman Bank at the bottom of Lumley Road, past Roman Bank Bingo and turned right on to Scarborough Avenue.

Then they walked up Scarborough Avenue on to the sea front and finished back at the Clock Tower. Money is still coming in so we don’t know the final figure.”