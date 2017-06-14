Blue Plaque for Gliderdrome

Boston’s pop palace The Gliderdrome has been honoured by the installation of a Blue Plaque.

BBC Local Radio, BBC Asian Network, and The British Plaque Trust announced today (Wednesday, June 14) details of 47 new Blue Plaques commemorating people or places that have influenced the musical landscape across the country.

The Gliderdrome, Boston.

BBC Radio Lincolnshire’s Blue Plaques will commemorate The Gliderdrome, in Boston, and Sir Neville Marriner, from Lincoln.

The Gliderdrome’s Blue Plaque will be installed on the front of the building.

The iconic music venue where locals have danced since 1939 has seen artists and bands flock from around the world to perform, including Otis Redding, Strawbs, Stevie Wonder, Elton John and T. Rex.

Special guest Dave Peatling, The Gliderdrome’s ‘Starlight Rooms’ long-serving DJ and writer of ‘Goin’ to the Dance: A Personal History of the Boston Gliderdrome’, will officially unveil the Blue Plaque.

It will be covered by Melvyn Prior on his morning show between 9am-12pm on Thursday, BBC Music Day.