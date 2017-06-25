Blue plaque unveiled for Boston’s pop palace, The Gliderdrome

An iconic Boston music venue which has played host to the likes of Stevie Wonder and T.Rex has been honoured for its place in music history.

The Gliderdrome, in Spain Place, has been awarded a Blue Plaque as a permanent, public pronouncement of its prestigious pop past.

Elton John and songwriting partner Bernie Taupin at the Gliderdrome.

The honour came as part of BBC Music Day, an annual UK-wide celebration of music which returned for its 2017 outing on Thursday.

BBC Local Radio stations had asked listeners for nominations of iconic figures or places in music that they felt should receive a Blue Plaque.

In all, 47 were unveiled on Thursday.

The Glider’s plaque was unveiled by Dave Peatling, a long-standing DJ at the venue and also writer of Goin’ to the Dance: A Personal History of the Boston Gliderdrome.

T. Rex during one of their two visits to the Gliderdrome.

David said he was ‘absolutely delighted’ the venue had been recognised in this way, adding: “This Blue Plaque will put it on the map and I’m proud to be a part of it all.”

Other stars to have played the Gliderdrome include Otis Redding, Elton John, The Kink, The Who, and Yes.

A pre-fame David Bowie is even thought to have graced the venue.

The Gliderdrome’s plaque has been awarded by BBC Radio Lincolnshire in association with the British Plaque Trust.

BBC Local Radio asked listeners to suggest people in music with a distinct local connection inspired by the trust’s aim to commemorate innovative, influential, and successful people. However, locations could also be suggested.

Nominations were considered by a committee of figures from BBC local radio stations and the music industry. Recommendations were then passed to a national committee for a final decision.