Bodies of couple found in Horncastle home

Lincolnshire Police have said they are not treating the deaths of a Horncastle couple as suspicious.
According to reports locally, the bodies of a male and female were discovered at an address in Holly Close.
It is understood the body of the female was discovered on the ground floor of a property and that of a the male upstairs.
Police have not revealed any details but a spokesman said it not being treated as suspicious.
The spokesman added: “A file has been prepared for the coroner.”
