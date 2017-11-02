Bodybuilder Joshua-Blue is a world champion

Bodybuilder Joshua-Blue Majury is still on ‘cloud nine’ after becoming a world champion.

The 26-year-old won the World Fitness Model Pro category and was also crowned the Male Overall Pro World Champion in Margate on Saturday.

Joshua-Blue is the world champ. Photo: Matt Marsh Photography.

Joshua-Blue, from Freiston, was competing at the Pure Elite Muscle and Fitness Show, the largest of its kind in Europe.

“It was a great feeling, I’m still on cloud nine,” he told The Standard.

“I’ve had a lot of support from people and a lot of messages, which I’m really grateful for.”

Joshua-Blue, who trains at Boston’s 100% Gym, where he also operates as a personal trainer, entered his first Pure Elite competition two years ago, but he got the bodybuilding bug as a teenager.

Joshua-Blue prepares to go on stage. Pictured with fitness photographer and good friend Alex Wightman.

“I was always into sports as a youngster. As a teenager I’d never been the the gym before but I wanted to improve my physique,” he added.

“I went to the gym at 17 and really got into it and liked the people around me.

“I really enjoyed it and it went from there, just trying to improve.”

Bodybuilding success always comes at a price, with Joshua-Blue having to fiercely stick to his 10-week plan in the build up to a competition.

Joshua-Blue at Boston's 100% Gym.

“You have to be strict,” he added. “You can’t go off it once as nobody else will.

“It’s hard at times, the little things like when it’s somebody’s birthday at work and they’re passing cake around.

“I don’t know how my girlfriend puts up with me. I’ve always got to check what I’m eating with every meal.”

After living his dream of becoming a world champ, Joshua-Blue says his next step will be to attempt to successfully defend his title.