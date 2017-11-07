Bonfire celebrations at RAF Coningsby

RAF Coningsby’s Bonfire Night celebrations went with a real bang.

Our photograph shows Sophie Hodgson and Cadet Sergeant Adam Garner about to press the button to launch the fireworks display - ably assisted by the Station Commander Group Captain Mike Baulkwill.

Sophie is the Station Youth Club Youth Achiever of the Year while Cadet Sergeant Adam Garner is the Station Commander’s Cadet of the Year.

The photo was supplied by Oscarpix Imaging.