Books help explore Boston’s Hanse connections

Two new books have delved further into Boston’s Hanseatic Heritage.

Author Dr Pamela Cawthorne, who grew up in Boston and now lives partly in the town and partly in Sydney Australia, began researching the connection between Boston and the Hanseatic league in 2012.

She has now published the Rediscovering England’s Hanseatic Heritage: Medieval Boston, booklet which explores the town’s membership of the historic league.

Publishing of the book has been enabled by the Boston Big Local, the History of Boston Project and the Boston Hanse Group.

Mrs Cawthorne has also had an essay published in another book entitled Six Essays in Hanseatic History, in which she appears with another Boston author Andrew Hoyle, who recently released another book called Boston’s Forgotten Crusade.

Her essay covers Medieval Boston and the German Hanse [c.1250-1474].

Mrs Cawthorne told The Standard: “Boston is a fabulous town with an extraordinarily decorous history.”

She praised Boston’s big three connections: The Hanse, the American connection and the Austrialian connection.

She also praised the work of local groups in exploring the town’s history.

The original Hanseatic League was an alliance of traders and merchants from Northern Germany, the Baltic States and Lowland Europe.

Boston, one of the wealthiest ports in England, was a ‘Kontore’ – a trading post – and held a ‘house’ – an area to conduct trade - and a steelyard.

Boston’s prominence as a port between the 13th and 15th centuries meant it developed strong ties with the original League .

Dr Cawthorne’s book is available for £4 from Waterstones, and the book of essays, also featuring Andrew Hoyle, is available from www.poppyland.co.uk for £9.95.