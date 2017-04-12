Boston and Skegness MP backs £150 fines for litter louts

A new strategy to fight litter louts who cost local authorities hundreds of thousands of pounds is set to make the area more attractive – according to Boston and Skegness MP Matt Warman.

Mr Warman said: “Litter affects us all. It blights our local environment in Boston and Skegness and costs Boston Borough Council and East Lindsey District Council £644,000 and £893,000 respectively to clean up.

“That is why the new Litter Strategy sets out plans to help to tackle this anti-social behaviour, making Boston and Skegness a more attractive area and helping our local economy to prosper and grow.”

As part of the first national Litter Strategy, litter louts could be hit with £150 fines. This will build on measures to better distribute public bins and a recommendation for offenders on community sentences to help clear up fly-tipped waste. Mr Warman said: “We want to be the first generation to leave our environment in in a better state than we found it.

“The Litter Strategy will make it easier for people to get rid of litter properly, creating an anti-littering culture and introducing tougher enforcement measures to hit thoughtless litter louts in the pocket.

“We want to make sure Boston and Skegness is a nice local environment for us to all enjoy and tackling litter is an important part of our drive to make it a better place to live.”