Boston and Skegness MP given Government role

Boston and Skegness MP Matt Warman is moving up the ranks after being appointed the Parliamentary Private Secretary (PPS) to the Secretary of State for Culture, Media and Sport.

Mr Warman will be working under Karen Bradley, where he will be assisting the Government in introducing and amending legislation focussing on the arts, broadcasting, historic environment, libraries, sport, tourism and telecoms.

Mr Warman, who has campaigned for better broadband in his constituency and Lincolnshire, said :”DCMS is the department with key responsibilities for broadband, tourism, the arts and sport, all of which are crucial issues in my constituency.

“I am delighted to be promoted to such a vital government department and I am grateful for the opportunity to play a role in bringing forward new policies.

“I am proud of Britain’s strong heritage in the arts and in sport and I look forward to working with Karen and the other ministers in the Department, protecting and improving our tourism, creative and online industries as Britain leaves the EU.

“I will also continue to maintain a strong interest in broadband and digital issues.”

“Since I was elected in 2015, I have seen how the arts and historic and cultural organisations have enriched our communities in Boston and Skegness.

“I have also seen the impact slow improvements to our broadband and communications infrastructure has on our rural community.

“I look forward to being able to have a more direct impact on making these improvements with government colleagues and the House of Commons”