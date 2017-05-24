Boston Borough Council AGAIN reveal car registrations after vehicles block refuse lorries for second week running

Boston Borough Council has, for a second week running, issued the registration numbers of vehicles blocking its refuse lorries on Horace Street.

The council took the decision last week after bin men were unable to get down the street to empty bins - risking potential delays to the collections of other residents in the town.

A statement on the council’s website today said: “For the second week running our refuse collection vehicle has been unable to access Horace Street because of parked vehicles blocking the way, so bins will not be emptied today.

“Providing we have access tomorrow another attempt will be made to collect waste.”

They asked the owners of the registrations, available to view at www.boston.gov.uk to ‘ensure they have been moved to permit access’.