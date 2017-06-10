Boston Borough Council to look into teenage markets

Councillors at Boston Borough Council have agreed to support the potential setting up of teenage markets in the town in a bid to attract the next generation of traders and give young people a platform to showcase their talents.

The authority’s Environment and Performance Committee was told in a report that it was hoped that running these markets would encourage an increased attendance at markets due to the support of family and friends.

It is hoped the council will begin with either four large markets per year with up to 100 stallholders and performers, or 12 small markets with up to 20 stallholders and performers.

Councillors were told the costs would be £1,280 for one year and £1,530 for two years - including branding, promotion and insurance.

The committee agreed to look into identifying a budget and sourcing funding from crowd funding and Boston Town Area Committee.