Boston Conservatives announce new leader

The new leader of the Conservative Group within Boston Borough Council has been announced – as Coun Mike Cooper.

A statement from the group confirmed an election had already been held following the resignation of Coun Peter Bedford earlier this week.

The statement added: “At this point Councillors would like to thank Peter for his hard work and the contribution he has made to Boston Borough Council over the last 26 years.”

Earlier today, Coun Bedford denied a suggestion he had left the role due to a vote of no confidence and confirmed he would be running unaligned for the Coastal Ward in the Lincolnshire County Counil elections on May 4. Read more here.