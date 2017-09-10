Boston couple celebrate 60 years of marriage

A couple who describe meeting as ‘more or less love at first sight’ celebrated their 60th wedding anniversary over the weekend.

Barry and Iris Ladds, 81 and 78 respectively, married at St Peter and St Paul’s Church, in Kirton, on August 31, 1957.

They have three children, six grandchildren and eight great-grandchildren.

Barry and Iris have always lived in the Boston area, and first met in Kirton.

Iris recalls that they first met at Kirton Football Club in 1955.

She told The Standard that she was sat on a swing while the football players were leaving when Barry first approached her.

Iris still remembers the first words he said to her, which were: “Will you make a date with me?”

Their first meeting has stayed with Iris and Barry, as both have remained interested in sports.

Iris follows Boston United games via the radio.

She said: “We have never missed a game.”

She also told The Standard that Barry was invited to play for Wolverhampton Football Club, but ‘he turned it down for love’.

On the secret to a long marriage, Iris said: “Never go to bed on an argument.”

To celebrate their 60th wedding anniversary, about 40 family and friends attended Merrimans Lounge and Restaurant, in Boston, on Sunday.

Speaking on Monday, Barry said: “We had a lovely time, we really enjoyed it.”