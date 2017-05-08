Boston gardens set to open as part of national scheme

As part of the National Gardens Scheme (NGS), 66 Spilsby Road, in Boston, will open its garden next Sunday, May 14.

Owned by Rosemary and Adrian Issac, the gardens are about one acre in size with mature trees, a moat, Tudor garden house, summer house and orangery, lawns and herbaceous borders. There is also a children’s Tudor garden house, gatehouse and courtyard.

Admission times are between 11am and 4pm.

Entry is priced at £3 for adults, and for children it is free.

Cream tea will be available.

For details, visit: www.ngs.org.uk

The NGS is the most significant charitable funder of nursing charities in the country, having donated more than £50m so far.